(Photo) Brighton show Liverpool respect with classy match-day gesture

Brighton and Hove Albion have shown Liverpool respect ahead of their midweek clash, with a classy gesture in their match-day programme.
On the front of the mag, they’ve printed ‘Congratulations Liverpool – Premier League Champions 2019/20’ under our crest.
They didn’t have to do it – nobody asked them to, but it’s exactly the sort of thing we love to see in football.
We shouldn’t let triablism stand in the way of occasionally taking a step back and applauding another team for their achievement(s).
Thank you, Brighton!
Take a look at the photo below:
Classy touch, @OfficialBHAFC 👏 #BHALIV pic.twitter.com/TE11bfo6BF
— Liverpool FC (Premier League Champions 🏆) (@LFC) July 8, 2020
