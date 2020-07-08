(Photo) Brighton show Liverpool respect with classy match-day gesture

Brighton and Hove Albion have shown Liverpool respect ahead of their midweek clash, with a classy gesture in their match-day programme.

On the front of the mag, they’ve printed ‘Congratulations Liverpool – Premier League Champions 2019/20’ under our crest.

They didn’t have to do it – nobody asked them to, but it’s exactly the sort of thing we love to see in football.

We shouldn’t let triablism stand in the way of occasionally taking a step back and applauding another team for their achievement(s).

Thank you, Brighton!

Take a look at the photo below: