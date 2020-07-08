‘Special, special talent’ – LFC fans go wild for Neco Williams’s first-half performance in PL debut

Neco Williams was handed a surprise Premier League debut by Jurgen Klopp, against Brighton and Hove Albion on Wednesday night.

The full-back is more than deserving of his place in the team, but it was a bit of a shock to see the young Welshman in Andy Robertson’s place on the team sheet.

The youngster wasted no time in impressing, as he provided a crucial block on what looked like a certain Brighton goal in the first-half.

Liverpool supporters have gone wild on Twitter for the young full-back, with one fan describing Williams as a ‘special special talent’ after a solid 45 minutes.

And that would be a fair overall assessment of the youngster, but he isn’t alone in being a rising star at Anfield.

With players like Neco, Curtis Jones, Harvey Elliott and Rhian Brewster in the squad, we surely have a very bright future ahead.

Naby Keita, Mo Salah and Jordan Henderson will likely take the spotlight – and rightly so – but the early performance of Williams cannot go unnoticed.

There are five games left for the Reds in the Premier League this season, and here’s hoping the starlets at the club will continue to get chances.

Take a look at what some fans said about Williams’ first-half performance on Twitter below:

