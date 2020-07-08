Thiago and Liverpool have agreed terms, says journalist, but Reds still to approach Bayern

Agreeing personal terms with prospective targets is unlikely to be much of a problem with Liverpool right now.

It wouldn’t have been with Timo Werner, either, but the club refused to buy at Rb Leipzig’s price, unlike Chelsea.

So it’s perhaps not an impossibility that a conversation has been had between Bayern Munich’s Thiago and our representatives – but not yet between the two clubs in question.

Tancredi Palmeri of Tuttomercato says a contract has already been discussed, but that talks between Liverpool and Bayern may not happen anytime soon.

“The general agreement between the club and the player is there, now the one between Liverpool and Bayern is missing,” he said. “The Germans will not hinder the exit, but the understanding that initially seemed possible on the price, now seems more complex, between the rise in Bayern and the fall in Liverpool. But until October 5th there is still a lot of time…”

We’d love Thiago at Anfield, but are refusing to get our hopes up. His age, injury record, the position he plays and our financial situation makes it look impossible. It’s just the dream keeping this one alive, we think!

Jurgen Klopp yesterday intimated in his press-conference that there won’t be much money to spend, and who are we doubt him?

His mind will be more focussed on picking up another win against Brighton tonight.