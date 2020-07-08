(Video) Brewster bags yet again for Swansea with poacher’s finish to make it 8 in 16

Rhian Brewster has continued his red-hot form at Swansea in the Championship this season by scoring against Birmingham City on Wednesday evening.

The on-loan Liverpool striker has quite the habit of getting himself in the right place at the right time, as it’s another textbook poacher’s finish from the youngster.

His goal for Swansea makes it eight in 16 for the 20-year-old, and numbers like that will be music to Jurgen Klopp’s ears back on Merseyside.

Take a look at the video below (via Championship Productions):