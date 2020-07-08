(Video) Brighton’s classy Guard of Honour further shows how much of a disgrace Manchester City’s was

Liverpool were given their third guard of honour in just two weeks, with Brighton and Hove Albion following in the footsteps of Manchester City and Aston Villa.

There are five games remaining for the Reds in the Premier League this season – and we can get used to this treatment!

Like Villa, the hosts on the south coast showed Liverpool the respect they deserve and enthusiastically applauded the Champions onto the field.

This third Guard of Honour further shows the clear bitterness of City’s players last Thursday – when they stopped clapping before our entire squad made it onto the pitch.

Well done, Brighton!

Take a look at the video below (via the Liverpool Echo):