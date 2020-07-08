(Video) Henderson curls in beauty from range, but Keita’s contribution inside eight minutes is insane

Naby Keita made two goals in the first ten minutes versus Brighton through manic pressing.

The first was for Mo Salah and then the second, just two minutes later, helped the Egyptian offer an assist to Jordan Henderson – who curled in from range.

The intensity of Liverpool’s start left Brighton shellshocked.

Salah got a goal and an assist in minutes, but Keita deserves the credit for both in many ways.

It’s not often he starts two games in four days under Jurgen Klopp – but he’s proving to his manager that rhythm is maybe the key for him.