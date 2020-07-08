(Video) Martin Tyler’s commentary for Mo Salah’s lovely header is utterly depressing

Martin Tyler’s commentary during Liverpool games is often very dour. He puts all his effort into the ‘And it’s live’ catchphrase and zones out for the remaining 90 minutes – putting all his effort into bringing up boring nonsense from the past.

For Liverpool’s third goal against Brighton tonight, the commentator whimpered our Mo Salah’s name, before sadly declaring this meant the game as a contest was over – allowing Jamie Carragher to go into detail.

It’s just the consistency of his disappointment at Liverpool doing well that gets us.

Fans noticed it throughout the game and were very vocal on Twitter, yet this particular moment stood out, although we could have shared plenty of others!