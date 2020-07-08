(Video) Mo Salah complains he’s not respected for his assists, after providing another tonight for Liverpool

Mohamed Salah was on fire for Liverpool as the Reds travelled down to the south coast of the country to take on Brighton and Hove Albion.

The Egyptian King bagged himself a brace and set up Jordan Henderson for a rare goal.

In a post-match interview, Salah was asked if his ability as a creator is often overlooked – the forward seemingly agreed and was confused as to why.

Mo’s assist for Hendo’s goal was his 27th assist for Liverpool in the Premier League (whilst also scoring 73). Unreal numbers.

