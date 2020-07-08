(Video) Mo Salah jokes about Robbo “finally”assisting him after brilliant brace

Mohamed Salah was in the mood when Liverpool travelled to Brighton on Wednesday night, as the Egyptian King scored twice in the Reds’ 3-1 win.

As ever, the forward was in a playful mood after the game and joked with reporters that Andy Robertson “finally” gave him an assist.

Mo also revealed that it was no coincidence, as this was something the duo had practices at Melwood.

Our No.11 is now just three goals behind Jamie Vardy in the race for the Premier League Golden Boot – get ready for a photo-finish!

Take a watch of the video below (via Sky Sports):