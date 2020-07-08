(Video) Mo Salah’s pursuit of Golden Boot continues with clinical header from Robertson cross

Mo Salah scored his 18th and 19th goals of the Premier League season tonight v Brighton.

His first was a lovely curled effort into the bottom corner after a Naby Keita assist, and his second came in the second to make it 3-1 from an Andy Robertson corner.

The left-back whipped in a ball to the front-post and Salah did excellently to get across his man and flick the ball into the near post.

It’s not often we see him scoring goals like that, in fact, but it goes to show how his goalscoring traits are varied – which is probably why he’s going for his third Golden Boot in three years.

Tonight’s goals will help him in the battle against Jamie Vardy and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.