(Video) Naby Keita’s incredible press leads to Mo Salah’s lovely goal

Mo Salah gave Liverpool the lead against Brighton tonight in just the sixth minute.

But it was Naby Keita was deserves all the credit, following an outrageous press that won the ball back inside Brighton’s box.

The Guinean then squared to Roberto Firmino, who decided to let Salah curl out into the bottom corner instead.

The Egyptian is chasing the Golden Boot, so he’ll be delighted to get his name on the scoresheet now.

Now the title is wrapped up, we’d love him to make it three times in a row as the Premier League top scorer.

Check out Keita’s interception below, too: