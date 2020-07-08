(Video) Neco Williams hinted at why he’s playing left-back in the warm-up

Liverpool full-back Neco Williams was handed his first Premier League appearance by Jurgen Klopp on Wednesday night away at Brighton.

It was a surprise to see the youngster on the left side of the pitch, in place of Andy Robertson. The 19-year-old is a right-footed right-back so playing out of position will have applied an extra bit of pressure.

But Williams dropped a hint as to why he may have been put on the left, as he pinged in a few lovely crosses during the pre-match warm-up with his ‘weaker’ foot.

Take a watch of the videos below (via Football Daily):

Souness "It's just how good he is on his left foot?" 🤔 Neco Williams ping in a lovely cross with his left"! 🤣 pic.twitter.com/A6JmKbn9bs — Football Daily (@footballdaily) July 8, 2020