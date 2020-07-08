(Video) Neco Williams saves Liverpool with stunning block after countless cross-field pings that leave fans purring

Neco Williams was handed his first Premier League start by Jurgen Klopp, stepping in for Andy Robertson who hasn’t been at his best in recent weeks.

The young Welshman was out to impress the boss – and did just that early on – with a block on what looked like a near-certain Brighton goal.

It was a superb bit of recovery play, as both Joe Gomez and Virgil van Dijk were totally wrong-footed – and even more impressive when you remember Williams is just 19-years-old.

With players like Neco, Curtis Jones, Harvey Elliott and Rhian Brewster in our squad, we’ve potentially got a very bright future ahead.

