(Video) Souness sends for Salah: says he’s ‘super selfish’ and ‘takes it to another level’ despite MOTM performance

We honestly find this analysis bizarre from Graeme Souness post-match, tonight.

Mo Salah scored two excellent goals and made the third, effectively winning Liverpool the match v Brighton.

He also had chances for a hat-trick late on, after superb movement – and some battling in the box to create chances out of nothing.

Yet Souness’s description of his performance was not entirely positive, brandishing him ‘super selfish’ and saying that although all forwards are this way, he ‘takes it to another level’.

Since Salah arrived in England, he has 27 PL assists – not bad for three seasons – and in fact – this is way, way more than other so-called strikers who also like to find the back of the net.

He has a different style to Sadio Mane, but this doesn’t mean his primary intention is not to help the team.