(Video) Van Dijk takes the Mickey out of Brighton attacker with coolest piece of defending we’ve seen all season

Liverpool centre-half celebrated his 29th birthday with a solid performance against Brighton and Hove Albion in the Premier League on Wednesday night.

The Dutchman’s finest moment came in the second-half when he treated a piece of fairly complex defending as if it was nothing but routine.

A Brighton striker was bearing down on van Dijk to apply some pressure, but big Virg simply headed the ball backwards and controlled it!

This is what makes our No.4 the best defender in the world – he makes absolutely everything look so easy. I don’t think I’ve ever seen the man sweat!

Take a look at the video below (via BEIN Sports):