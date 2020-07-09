AC Milan chief admits: ‘We have been talking to Liverpool…’

AC Milan chief revenue officer Capser Stylsvig has lauded Liverpool and said his club have had discussions with us about to how to get back on their perch.

The Italians were arguably the biggest and best club in the world in the early noughties, but in recent years, have been a shadow of their former selves.

Juventus win Serie A every season and they haven’t pushed the Old Lady close for a decade.

Stylsvig thinks Liverpool’s model is one Milan can copy – and he hasn’t hid away from outlining our success as a blueprint.

“We have been talking to Liverpool,” Capser Stylsvig told The Associated Press. “Because they’ve been through the same path as we are going through now.

“We’re working very hard to get back to where we should be, and from that perspective, it does help open doors when you have won seven Champions Leagues.

“Playing European football is top of the agenda. It is our natural habitat and somewhere we should be.

“Four, five years ago, no one considered Liverpool and see where they are now.

“They obviously play very attractive football. They are winning, they have a fantastic manager, a fantastic team and now they are following suit from a commercial perspective.

“It has taken time, but their model seems to work.”

These are interesting comments – and we actually quite like them. There would have been a time when FSG first took over that there would have been no comparison between the two clubs.

One with Ronaldinho, Kaka and the like – and one with Roy Hodgson at the helm – but now the world’s best players represent Liverpool.

We are the champions of the world, Europe and the Premier League. Any prospective copycat can do their best, but from now, they’ll be playing catchup!