Alisson’s goalkeeping brother Muriel did something amazing last night

Did you all know that Alisson has a 33-year-old brother, Muriel Becker, who is also a goalkeeper?!

Well – you do now!

And last night, Muriel performed some absolute heroics for his club Fluminense in their derby game with Flamengo.

The veteran stopper saved two penalties in his club’s victory – and went viral on Twitter as a result!

Muriel and Alisson were actually on the books at Internacional together before the younger brother joined AS Roma and then became the world’s most expensive stopper when moving to Liverpool.

Now, Alisson is renowned widely as the planet’s best, and is a current World, European and Premier League champion with Liverpool – and a Copa America champion with Brazil.

In fact, Jurgen Klopp’s decision to bring him to Anfield was probably the defining one in turning us into a brilliant side from a very good one.

Perhaps the boss should consider bringing Muriel to Anfield as Andy Lonergan’s replacement, if our fourth choice leaves this summer?!