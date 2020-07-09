Andy Robertson takes the Mickey out of Mo Salah with hilarious tweet after Salah’s post-match comments

Andy Robertson was well and truly back to form last night.

He only played 45 minutes, but in that time, got an assist, played four key passes and had the fifth most touches on the field of any player for the 90.

Post-match, Mo Salah joked that the Scot had finally given him an assist, but Robbo fired back on Twitter – claiming he was actually aiming for Virgil van Dijk and not the Egyptian King!

The funniest thing is this might even be true. Salah was ferocious last night, clearly desperate for the goals he needs to put him in contention for the Premier League Golden Boot.

But it’s nice to see his team-mates can wind him up about it – while still helping his pursuit!