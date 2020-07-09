Fabrizio Romano tweets the latest on Thiago to Liverpool, following Naby Keita masterclass

Naby Keita was breathtaking last night For Liverpool v Brighton in a 3-1 win, leading many to question, if he can maintain that form and fitness, if we really need Bayern Munich’s Thiago at all!

The Spaniard has been consistently linked over the past few weeks, but according to Fabrizio Romano, maybe the most trusted journalist on the continent in terms of the transfer market, there has been no official bid – and the noises surrounding the transfer are largely because of how much the player fancies an Anfield switch.

This sounds to us like the Timo Werner rumours – born out of the German’s desperation to play under Jurgen Klopp – before he eventually realised no bid would arrive – so he joined Chelsea instead.

still no bid from Liverpool to Bayern Münich. Thiago would like this move but… let’s see what Liverpool will decide! Nothing advanced yet — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 8, 2020

Keita is a £50m+ player, let’s remember, who is much younger than Thiago and has the ability to do a similar job in a midfield.

Against Brighton, Naby ran the show – making goals via his pressing – dominating the passing charts and using his skill in tight situations to overrun the opponents with a slick turn and pass.

Thiago would be a luxury, but we’d prefer Keita to just show us what he’s capable of every week.