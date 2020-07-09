Gary Lineker jokes about how good Neco Williams is after defender’s first PL start

Neco Williams enjoyed a very good 25 minutes last night v Brighton, and then a slightly dodgy 20 on Premier League debut!

But the Welshman was playing at left-back and up against their best player in Tariq Lamptey, so overall, did very well – and Jurgen Klopp was probably right to sub him at halftime after the yellow card to avoid the possibility of a red on debut.

Williams was receiving a lot of praise on Twitter, when Gary Lineker made the comment that it’s about time we found a fullback with any ability – obviously a joke in reference to the brilliance of Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andy Robertson.

Combined, our starting right and left-back have 44 Premier League assists since the beginning of last season, which is utterly absurd!

Williams though seems like a good technician, someone who can whip a ball in and crucially, a player with pace to burn.

We’d like to see his next runout come at right-back, but the signs for his future are positive.

