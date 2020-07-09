Jordan Henderson may have to do a John Terry in two weeks’ time – ironically, v Chelsea – when Liverpool lift Premier League

Liverpool played excellently last night, beating Brighton 3-1 at the Amex, thanks to goals from Mo Salah (2) and captain Jordan Henderson.

The skipper doesn’t get many, but he curled one into the corner of the net from range – easily his best for us in some time.

But some gloss was taken off the victory by the fact Hendo was withdrawn late on with an injury Jurgen Klopp seems pretty worried about.

“We have to wait. I didn’t see it back but I know it will not be nothing,” said Klopp, with BBC Sport saying Hendo now faces an anxious wait on the results of a scan to see the severity of the damage.

The noises coming out of the club suggest this wasn’t a minor injury, which indicates the Englishman and one of the favourites for the Premier League Player of the Year award could miss some games on the sidelines.

The title is wrapped up, so we don’t necessarily need him on the field, but you can guarantee Hendo will be gutted if he can’t play against Chelsea in our penultimate game when he’s set to lift the trophy.

If that’s the case, he may well have to don the full kit, John Terry style – and lift the cup – because you can be certain no other Liverpool player will be anywhere near the trophy when the time comes.

Hopefully, he’ll be fit and ready – but we nervously wait.