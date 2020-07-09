Klopp this back at Souness’s ‘super selfish’ Mo Salah comments that were utterly uncalled for

Mo Salah has 27 assists for Liverpool in the Premier League since he joined in 2017.

That’s more than Raheem Sterling, Jamie Vardy, Sergio Aguero or any of the other attackers who are anywhere near him in terms of goals scored.

But for some reason, it’s only the Egyptian King who gets called out for being selfish.

Last night, Salah won the game For Liverpool with a well-taken brace, but for some reason, was the subject of criticism from Graeme Souness post-match – whose praise for Liverpool’s no.11 was not in line with the weird comments about him being ‘super selfish’ and one of a kind in terms of his longing for goals.

Jurgen Klopp was having absolutely none of it, though – and defended his attacker in the news conference after the 3-1 win that sees his side reach 92 points with four games to play.

“He’s a striker, how can it not be a motivation for him? That’s clear,” Klopp told Goal.

“In the last two years he won the golden boot, last year he shared it with Sadio and with Auba. That’s always important, it’s important for Sadio and all that stuff is normal.

“In the end you can only score goals when you perform well and he did that so that was really good and apart from that it’s all fine.

“If you are too focused on goals, not that they are, but if you are too focused on goals you don’t move enough that you can be in the right situations but the goals he scored were really good and he had a lot to move and score the goals. That’s nice, could have scored more, that’s true, but that’s pretty much all.”

Since Klopp took charge, Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino have scored 250 goals for him. They all have different styles, but if Salah wasn’t a clinical, aggressive forward, then Firmino’s creative style would be pointless.

They complement each other – and this needs to be recognised instead of used as a stick to beat Salah – the most productive of the three.