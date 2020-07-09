(Video) Klopp passionately explains Neco Williams sub: ‘I don’t care about this, he had a yellow card’

Jurgen Klopp has made a habit of using at least one of his five available subs at half-time since the Premier League’s restart.
And last night, it was Neco Williams who was hauled early, despite a promising first 25 minutes.
To be honest, it was a smart move, as we started to dominate with Andy Robertson on in his place, as the left-footer naturally managed to stretch Brighton down that flank.
Williams did well, but he was on a yellow card, and the manner in which Tariq Lamptey was getting into the game, it could’ve ended in a red – which would have been horrible for the Welshman.
Right call from Klopp – and he had no problems explaining way post-match!
🗣"Football is like this you take a player off after 45 minutes and everyone thinks it is not good, I don't care about this, he had a yellow card"
Jurgen Klopp on Neco Williams being subbed at half-time pic.twitter.com/YJ15T7UIpm
— Football Daily (@footballdaily) July 8, 2020
