(Video) Naby Keita’s spin and drag-back that bamboozled Brighton and summed up wonderful performance

Was that Naby Keita’s best hour in a red shirt? He’s shone on plenty of occasions, actually – but this performance might just have been the best.

The Guinean created our first two goals with his pressing and was everywhere on field, a constant option for his team-mates and someone who used the ball expertly on virtually every occasion he got it.

There are plenty of moments to pick from his outing, but this one summed up the control he had over his opponents.

Scroll to 1:47 in this compilation of his best bits (the whole thing is worth watching, in fairness) and see the ooze in which he fakes who defenders and then slides a pass which enables us to start a counter-attack.

It’s like watching Thiago!