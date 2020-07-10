Carragher highlights Mane as the man who changed Liverpool, not van Dijk or Alisson

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher has hailed winger Sadio Mane for the impact he’s had at Anfield, since joining the Reds in 2016.

The Senegal international made the move from fellow Premier League side Southampton for a fee of £34million – a price tag he’s surely tripled in four years.

When Mane joined Liverpool there was a mixed response, with some fans seeing the potential and putting faith in Jurgen Klopp and others believing the winger wasn’t good enough.

Not only has the No.10 proved doubters wrong, he was the first of the ‘galácticos’ – if you like – to usher in the modern era of domination.

That’s what Carragher believes anyway, putting Mane ahead of the likes of Virgil van Dijk and Alisson in terms of their role in transforming the Reds.

“[Mane] was the catalyst for what happened at Liverpool,” Carragher told Sky Sports during his commentary on Wednesday night (via the Sport Review).

“Yes, we’ve had [Virgil] van Dijk and Alisson, but he was the first big name to come in.”

And the former Liverpool defender is right – the signing of Mane paved the way for other superstars like Mohamed Salah, and eventually van Dijk, to follow suit.

The Senegalese icon has gone on to become a living legend of the club, scoring 79 goals in 166 appearances and winning the Champions League, UEFA Super Cup, FIFA Club World Cup and Premier League.