Everton set to rival Liverpool for 18-goal Ligue 1 forward – report

Everton are reportedly set to rival Liverpool for the signature of striker Victor Osimhen.

The Lille starlet has bagged 18 goals in all competitions this season, helping his side secure Europa League qualification along the way.

Earlier this year, LeSport10 claimed Liverpool held discussions with the 21-year-old Nigerian. The report suggests Osimhen would only be interested in a move if he was guaranteed regular first-team football.

And now AreaNapoli say Everton are in the race to sign the Lille man – a club who certainly could offer the young striker more opportunities than the Reds.

We at EOTK can’t comment on the reliability of the source, but it’s also stated in their report that Osimhen would prefer a move to the Premier League over Italy.

The Lille forward operates centrally but is closer to the playing style of Divock Origi than Roberto Firmino, so we’re not 100% convinced by the rumour linking him to Liverpool.

He managed to net 20 goals last year for Charleroi in the Belgian top flight which earned him a move to the Ligue 1 outfit, and reports now suggest he could cost as much as £54million (via Paisley Gates).

Osimhen has already had a brush with the Premier League, having scored against Chelsea in the Champions League for Lille.