Jordan Henderson has been ruled out of LFC’s final four PL fixtures – report

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson has been ruled out of the Reds’ four remaining Premier League fixtures this season.

The midfielder picked up a nasty-looking knock during our 3-1 win over Brighton and Hove Albion – in which he scored a rare goal.

Henderson was removed from play in the second-half and replaced by James Milner, who donned the armband for the rest of he game.

It has now been revealed by the ever-reliable Dominic King that the captain will not play again this season – and there are concerns he may miss the start of the next campaign.

In his report for the Daily Mail, it’s said that Henderson picked up a knee injury and damaged his ligament – requiring at least eight weeks to recover.

Any mathematicians out there will have worked out that means the Liverpool captain is now out for the remainder of the season.

Milner is our vice captain – with Virgil van Dijk and Gini Wijnaldum being third and fourth in command – so we know the armband is safe.

There shouldn’t be many fears over who will lift the Premier League title after the game against Chelsea, by the way – it’ll absolutely be Henderson.