Klopp confirms ‘animal’ Henderson will still lift PL trophy despite injury

Last night it was confirmed by Daily Mail reporter Dominic King that Jordan Henderson will not play again for Liverpool this season.

There are even fears the captain may not be fit for the start of the next campaign, but Jurgen Klopp has at least addressed concerns about the Premier League trophy lift.

The Reds will lift the silverware at Anfield when they host Chelsea at the end of the this month, but Henderson will not be able to play.

The boss has confirmed that – despite this – the captain will lift the trophy. “It was an awful moment when Hendo went down,” the boss is quoted as saying by James Pearce.

“In Germany we would say he’s an animal – he fights with everything. Everyone felt for him. He deserves to lift the trophy and he will lift the trophy.”

Henderson was taken off in the second-half against Brighton earlier in the week and replaced by vice-captain James Milner, after taking a knock to his knee.

The Daily Mail report that the captain picked up a injury and damaged his ligament, requiring at least eight weeks to recover.

Any mathematicians out there will have worked out that means Henderson is out for the remainder of the season – and a doubt for the start of 2020/21.

Milner is our vice captain – with Virgil van Dijk and Gini Wijnaldum being third and fourth in command – so we know the armband is safe.

Let’s just hope Hendo is fit to do his shuffle!