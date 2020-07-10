Klopp details extent of Hendo’s injury as LFC captain ruled out for up to eight weeks

Jurgen Klopp has offered some details about the injury Jordan Henderson sustained at Brighton, ahead of Liverpool’s clash with Burnley this weekend.

The captain was taken off in the second-half and replaced by James Milner, who donned the armband for the rest of the game.

Daily Mail reporter Dominic King confirmed Henderson will not play for the Reds again this season, and there are fears the captain may not be fit for another eight weeks.

But the boss has done his bit to dampen the fire, by giving supporters a somewhat positive update. “It’s the best possible of the bad news,” Klopp is quoted as saying by James Pearce.

“Knee injury but no surgery needed. He won’t play again this season but I am pretty positive he will start the new season for us. It’s not cool but the best we could get.”

The Liverpool manager also confirmed that Henderson will lift the Premier League trophy when the Reds are presented with it at the end of July – you can read about that here.

Milner is our vice captain – with Virgil van Dijk and Gini Wijnaldum being third and fourth in command – so we know the armband is safe.

Let’s just hope Hendo is fit to do his shuffle!