Man Utd forwards can rival Salah, Mane & Firmino, according to Gary Neville

Manchester United legend Gary Neville has heaped praise on the Red Devils’ forwards, and compared them to Mo Salah, Sadio Mane and Bobby Firmino.

The former right-back-turned-pundit reckons Mason Greenwood, Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford have the makings of a very special front three.

Without doubt, United’s attacking trio have played well in the second-half of the Premier League season – but to compare them to Liverpool’s is bold.

A lot of what Firmino does for the Reds is off the ball, so to simply hold up the goal-scoring stats of the two groups of forwards isn’t a fair comparison.

That being said, Neville has only claimed the United forwards have the makings of an attack capable of rivalling Jurgen Klopp’s front three.

“Salah, Firmino and Mane are matured, they are established, they are the real deal – the best front three in the league. I was saying that even when City were winning the league,” he said on his podcast (via Sky Sports).

“The three that United have got are not at the level of Liverpool’s front three yet, you wouldn’t expect them to be, but they have the talent and ability.

“There were questions whether Rashford was good enough, whether Martial was good enough and Greenwood hadn’t obviously emerged back then, but they are proving they are good enough and they will get better.

“The Liverpool front three are ahead, but it is exciting for United. If you believe in young players and give them opportunities in the positions they want to play in, you will be amazed what you can achieve.”

We at EOTK can recognise the frightening potential Greenwood and Rashford possess, but we’re not fully convinced of Martial.

The Frenchman has bags of raw ability, but the Premier League is yet to see a consistent, top-class output from the United man.

Time will only tell if Greenwood, Rashford and Martial go on to emulate Salah, Mane and Firmino at Old Trafford, but it seems our biggest rivals are on the rise again.