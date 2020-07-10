Robbo & Minamino in, but Keita dropped – how Liverpool could line-up against Burnley

Liverpool are up against Burnley in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon, with just four fixtures left for the Reds this season.

The Champions took a bit of a tumble against Manchester City and Aston Villa, but bounced back with a comfortable win against Brighton in the week.

There were some surprise inclusions in the squad that travelled down south – including young full-back Neco Williams, who put in a good first-half shift.

So predicting how the Reds will line-up against Burnley this weekend may be difficult, but I’ll give it a go.

In goal will be Alisson – in the pursuit of as many points as possible, there is no benefit in putting the Brazilian on the bench.

I predict the back four will be the usual suspects of Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez, Andy Robertson and Trent Alexander-Arnold.

We’ll probably see some rotation though – with Naby Keita being dropped – I imagine Jurgen Klopp will be anxious about losing another midfielder.

With the Guinean’s injury record, the boss may not risk him against a physical Burnley side – especially now Jordan Henderson is a doubt for the start of next season.

I predict the midfield trio will be Fabinho, James Milner and Gini Wijnaldum.

Up top, Bobby Firmino simply has to start with the Brazilian repeatedly reaffirming his importance to the team. He’ll likely be joined by both Mo Salah and Sadio Mane, but it wouldn’t be a surprise to see Takumi Minamino start.

My predicted starting XI for Liverpool v. Burnley: Alisson, van Dijk, Gomez, Trent, Robertson, Fabinho, Milner, Wijnaldum, Salah, Minamino, Firmino.