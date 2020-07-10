(Video) Awkwardly funny moment Helmer refers to Europa League as “cup of losers”

Former Bayern Munich star Thomas Helmer has embarrassed UEFA by referring to the Europa League trophy as the “cup of losers” on live TV.

The former defender made the joke ahead of the draw of the finals, and it will likely humble fans of fellow Premier League outfits Manchester United and Wolves.

We at EOTK doubt Helmer will be asked to attend any more official UEFA events after this! And – for the record – we obviously consider the Europa League to be a major honour.

Take a watch of the video below (via Sky Sports):