(Video) Jordon Ibe reveals Liverpool rejected chance to activate buy-back clause

Former Liverpool player Jordon Ibe has revealed that the Reds inserted a buy-back clause in his transfer deal to Bournemouth in 2016.

That clause ran out in last season as it was only covering a three-year period, but it’s probably worked out for the best.

Ibe is now playing more regular football at Bournemouth than he would at Liverpool, and the Reds have got the likes of Takumi Minamino and Xherdan Shaqiri to deputise for Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah.

The Cherries’ star revealed information on the clause in his interview with The Beautiful Game Podcast, but he didn’t sound too bitter about it.

Take a watch of the video (or listen) below: