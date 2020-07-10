(Video) van Dijk’s best bits from Brighton prove why he’s the best in the business

Virgil van Dijk is the best centre-half in the world, and if you can’t see that then you need to take off your rose-coloured glasses and have another look.

While it may have ‘only been Brighton’, the big Dutchman had a game to remember against the southerners – a perfect way to mark his 29th birthday!

MORE: (Video) Van Dijk takes the Mickey out of Brighton attacker with coolest piece of defending we’ve seen all season

The Seagulls did manage to pull one back, but van Dijk and partner Joe Gomez put in an incredible shift at the back as Liverpool ran out 3-1 winners.

Take a look at the video of Virgil’s best bits below (via Sky Sports):