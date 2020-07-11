Arsenal could be invited to play Liverpool for the Community Shield, even if they don’t win the FA Cup

The Community Shield will still be treated as the new season’s curtain-raiser this summer, but Liverpool are the only club to confirm their place as of yet.

The Reds will be playing for the trophy, but who they face is still a bit of a mystery. Simply put, the winners of the FA Cup will take on Jurgen Klopp’s men – but it’s not that straight-forward this year.

The ongoing coronavirus pandemic caused the postponement of top-flight football in England for a number of weeks, and this disruption to the calendar has left the FA in a tight spot over the Community Shield.

Should Manchester United or City win the FA Cup and find themselves tied up with the European competitions, they’ll be too busy to play and may decline the invitation.

According to the Daily Mail, English football’s governing body will then turn to Arsenal and invite the Londoners to challenge Liverpool for the Shield.

It seems a bit surreal, but teams have declined an invitation before – ironically, it was the Gunners in 1971.

Arsenal would be invited to take on Liverpool because they have won the Community Shield the most times (other than United), as per the same report.