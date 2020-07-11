(Image) Jordan Henderson featured on cover of LFC’s match-day programme

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson made an appearance as the Reds took on Burnley at Anfield in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon.

Well … kind of. An image of the the midfielder applauding was featured on the Reds’ official match-day programme.

Henderson was ruled out for the remainder of the season, due to a knee injury the skipper picked up against Brighton earlier in the week.

Fans will get to see the No.14 again later this month when Liverpool are presented with the Premier League trophy, as Jurgen Klopp has stated he will lift it.

Take a look at the image below (via LFC):