“It was Liverpool v Nick Pope” – Klopp praises Burnley goalkeeper as Reds drop points at Anfield

Liverpool failed to win at Anfield in the Premier League for the first time in 18 months after Burnley scraped a 1-1 draw on Merseyside.

Credit where it’s due, goalkeeper Nick Pope kept the Lancashire outfit in the game and Jay Rodriguez struck late on with an equaliser.

The Reds pushed for a last-minute winner, but Mo Salah’s final kick of the game – a whimper of a shot on his weaker foot – summed up our potency going forward on Saturday afternoon.

Jurgen Klopp was complimentary of Pope post-match, and saw some positives in Liverpool’s game. “Good performance in most parts,” he’s quoted as saying by Paul Gorst.

“It was Liverpool v Nick Pope. A challenge to create against a team so well organised. There was always one guy who was out to deny us and we left it open for Burnley.”

The boss refused to put any of the blame on match officials, with some supporters questioning whether or not we should have had a penalty in the second-half.

Klopp: "I didn't speak about Andy Robertson's situation with the referee as I didn't see it. I feel like we have lost the game, I know we haven't." — Paul Gorst (@ptgorst) July 11, 2020

Like many fans right now, Klopp will be well aware of the one big target we’ve got left this season – Manchester City’s points record.

With that in mind, dropping two points in the pursuit of near-perfection isn’t ideal – and he’ll know that. The Reds now need to win the remaining three games to break 100 points.

It’s a fine thing to be worried about to be fair, with Liverpool already confirmed as the Champions of England!