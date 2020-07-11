Liverpool could share official images of new Nike kits in just three weeks

It seems like ages ago since we seen the leaked Nike home kit and debated whether the collar was a nice shape or if we enjoyed the green trim.

But now it appears we can get ready to have the same arguments again, as Liverpool are set to share official images of the new kits in just three weeks.

That’s according to GOAL anyway, who suggest New Balance’s deal with the Reds is due to end on July 31 – paving the way for an official announcement.

Our current manufacturer’s deal was extended until the end of the season, after the ongoing coronavirus pandemic led to the postponement of the Premier League.

Liverpool will lift the elusive trophy in our 2019/20 New Balance kit, even though Nike were originally slated to take over manufacturing on July 1.

When the Juggernaut takes over from New Balance, it will end a four-year partnership with Boston-based company – but the Reds will do so with a bang.

It should be stressed that Liverpool won’t necessarily do anything kit-related on August 1, but the GOAL report states that’s the earliest date they could.