“Our target is another 250” – Mane sets the pace as LFC front three hit gargantuan milestone

When Mohamed Salah headed in Andy Robertson’s corner against Brighton and Hove Albion, the Egyptian scored the 250th goal between the Reds’ front three at Liverpool.

It’s an unbelievable number and serves as an example of the relentless attitude Jurgen Klopp has created in the dressing room at Anfield.

Sadio Mane – alongside Salah – has been one of our most prolific goal-scorers in the Premier League era, but the forward isn’t planning on slowing down.

“I think our target is another 250 again and more trophies with Liverpool,” he told the club’s official website.

“I think it’s just unbelievable. It’s not easy to play in England and score this [amount] of goals. It’s just incredible because there are so many good teams and strong defenders, so it’s not easy.

“We always try to work harder and harder to get better and better to do the best for the team. Playing alongside these two, even me and you, I think we can both play alongside these two great players.

“So you just need to be fit and then you play alongside them because they make everything easier for me and you!”

Mane is very complimentary of his team-mates there, but the fact the winger has now scored at least 20 goals in the last three seasons can’t go unmentioned.

The Senegalese superstar is on 16 goals in the Premier League this year alone, but the Golden Boot may be a stretch for our No.10 now.

Salah – who is on 19 – is still within a chance, with Leicester City’s Jamie Vardy leading the way on 22.

There are four games to go – and Arsenal’s Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (20) and former Liverpool striker Danny Ings (19) are in the race too – it’s going to be a photo-finish!