(Photos) van Dijk’s brilliant reaction to Robbo’s goal will make Liverpool fans laugh

Andy Robertson scored a rare goal for Liverpool, as the Reds took on Burnley in the Premier League this weekend.
The Scot struck just after the half-hour mark with an unreal header to beat an in-form Nick Pope.
MORE: (Video) Robertson bags goal with unreal header after Fabinho’s world-class pass
But the reaction of Virgil van Dijk may be just as good as the goal itself!
The big centre-half walked over to Robbo after he’d scored with his hands on his head, suggesting he couldn’t believe what he saw – ha!
Take a look at the photos below:
Don't think @VirgilvDijk could quite believe @andrewrobertso5 scored! 😲😂 pic.twitter.com/fPcJBxe9L7
— – (@snappedlfc) July 11, 2020
COMMENTS