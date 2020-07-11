(Video) Compilation of ‘legendary’ LFC substitutions has given us goosebumps

Liverpool have had some unreal super-subs over the years, including the likes of Ryan Babel, Didi Hamann and Divock Origi.

A compilation of big moments involving these players coming off the bench for ‘legendary’ performances has done the rounds online, and we simply have to share it.

Some of the biggest moments in the video include Gini Wijnaldum’s double against Barcelona in the Champions League last season – and countless incredible moments by Dirk Kuyt and David Fairclough.

Take a watch of the video below: