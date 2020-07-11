(Video) Klopp can’t believe Pope’s brilliant save to deny certain Salah goal

Burnley’s Nick Pope knew he was in for a busy afternoon, as Liverpool hosted the Lancashire outfit at Anfield in the Premier League on Saturday.

Jurgen Klopp was taken aback by one save the Englishman pulled off though, with the goalkeeper denying Mo Salah from point blank range in the first-half.

The Liverpool manager applauded the brilliant save by Pope from the sidelines – and it’s easy to see why!

Take a watch of the video below (via Optus Sport & BT Sport):

Brilliant from Nick Pope 🧤 A cracking save from a Mo Salah strike to deny an opener for the Reds. Watch LIVE on #OptusSport 📲 https://t.co/CbU0s2ov07 #PL #LIVBUR pic.twitter.com/6tJlYByhCN — Optus Sport (@OptusSport) July 11, 2020

Middlesbrough fans still pissing themselves because we signed Pope? pic.twitter.com/meQAj7gIrQ — I was just checking my eyesight mate. (@beckettl33) July 11, 2020