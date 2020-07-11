(Video) Klopp explains how Keita has now found his “rhythm” at Liverpool

Naby Keita has had a very unfortunate injury record since joining Liverpool two years ago.

It may surprise some to learn the midfielder has made a total of 56 appearances for the Reds in the last couple of seasons.

But the Guinean’s bad habit of picking up knocks has seen him gather zero momentum, as he’s unable to string together too many performances before he’s back in the physio’s office.

Manager Jurgen Klopp now believes Naby has found his “rhythm” at Liverpool, and has corrected the viewpoint that he’s only just beginning to play well.

Take a watch of the video below (via the Liverpool Echo):