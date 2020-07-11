(Video) LFC hint at breaking Man City’s PL points record in brilliant pre-match post

There is no denying it now, Liverpool are going for Manchester City’s Premier League points record.
The Reds’ Twitter account shared a brilliant video ahead of kick-off against Burnley on Saturday afternoon.
It’s a compilation of all the points we’ve picked up this season – with some 8-bit animations thrown in.
The idea for the video is that we’re playing an arcade game and Manchester City have the ‘high score’.
The animations end with a screen saying ‘new high score?’ Brilliant – and a little bit cheeky!
Take a watch of the video below (via LFC TV):
Press START to resume 🎮 pic.twitter.com/u4MEwqslB4
— Liverpool FC (Premier League Champions 🏆) (@LFC) July 11, 2020
