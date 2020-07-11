(Video) Robertson bags goal with unreal header after Fabinho’s world-class pass

Get in! Liverpool took the lead against Burnley in the 34th minute with a fantastic goal by Andy Robertson.

The assist by Fabinho was absolutely world-class, as the Brazilian floated in a perfectly-weighted ball right on a dime for the defender to head home.

The technique Robbo used for the finish was nothing short of brilliant, and it’d have to be to beat Nick Pope this season!

The full-back managed to add a bit of curve to the ball with a flick of his head – he’s the Scot with the lot!

Take a watch of the video below (via BT Sport & BEIN Sports):