(Video) Some LFC fans question whether we should’ve had a penalty as Reds drop points to Burnley at Anfield

Liverpool were denied a penalty in the second-half as Burnley scraped a 1-1 draw at Anfield on Saturday afternoon.

Full-back Andy Robertson charged into the opposition’s box and was clumsily taken down by Johann Berg Gudmundsson, but the Iceland international made contact with the ball first.

Some Liverpool fans on Twitter have been debating whether this challenge should have resulted in a spot-kick for the Reds.

We at EOTK can see why some supporters are frustrated, but we don’t think there’s anything in it. What do you think?

Take a look at the video below (via NBCSN):