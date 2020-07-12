Carragher tells Klopp what Liverpool need to do in the summer transfer window

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher has made a few suggestions to Jurgen Klopp ahead of the transfer window this summer.

The Reds are the holders of the FIFA Club World Cup, UEFA Champions League, Super Cup and Premier League title, so it’s not too obvious where we can improve.

But with teenage right-back Neco Williams filling in for Andy Robertson away at Brighton and Hove Albion, it’s clear depth may be an issue in some areas.

Carragher believes this isn’t the only way we can improve though, with the iconic former Liverpool defender suggesting we need more attacking reinforcements.

“I would still like them if they possibly could to add an attacking talent to the front three,” he told the Echo. “And maybe add some sort of back up for Andy Robertson.

“They are well stocked in midfield and centre-back, I think Neco Williams will be great cover for Trent and I just think an extra attacker.

“And looking at Lallana and Shaqiri moving on, maybe just an extra couple of bodies in there, but I am confident Liverpool can do again what they have done this season.”

If Liverpool are to attack on all fronts next year – and compete domestically and in Europe – we are going to need a bigger squad.

The addition of Takumi Minamino, and the rise of starlets like Curtis Jones and Neco Williams, will certainly offer us extra depth next season.

But if Robertson is injured and we’ve got to play Bayern Munich at the Allianz, are we really going to put that kind of pressure on Neco?

We’ll have to see how Yasser Larouci gets on next season, but for now we at EOTK have to agree with Carragher – an extra few bodies are needed.