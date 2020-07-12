Koulibaly angered by rumours linking him to other European clubs amid Liverpool rumours

Reported Liverpool target Kalidou Koulibaly has spoken out about rumours linking him with a move away from Napoli – and he isn’t happy.

The Senegalese superstar is arguably one of the finest centre-back in the world, so it’s not a surprise that Liverpool have been linked with him.

Among a host of other big clubs, TuttoSport (via TEAMtalk) claim the Reds are interested in the Napoli centre-half and may make a move if Dejan Lovren leaves this summer.

But Koulibaly isn’t keen on the rumours and says he’s more than happy in Naples. “I never spoke [about leaving]. If we have to find a solution, we will find it, but I have never talked about the transfer market,” he told La Gezzetta dello Sport.

“I also read in the newspapers about my future. But I only want to think about playing, I am 100% [committed to] Napoli and it bothers me to be linked, every day, to this or that European club.

“We will see what the [Napoli] president will decide and if he proposes to extend my contract, that would allow me to end my career here.”

These comments really should bury any talk of Kouliabaly eyeing up the exit door, but the financial impacts of the coronavirus pandemic may change things.

Earlier this year, Sky Italia reported that the Serie A outfit may be forced to sell some of their star players to balance the books – and that was before the virus.

Honestly, we at EOTK don’t think there’s much to the rumours anyway – in Joe Gomez, Liverpool already have an ideal partner for Virgil van Dijk.