Liverpool join queue for 21-year-old Bundesliga hotshot – report

Liverpool are reportedly one of the clubs interested in midfielder Weston McKennie, who is set to leave Schalke this summer.

That’s according to CBS Sports, who also claim Wolves, Everton and Newcastle United are keeping an eye on the 21-year-old.

Schalke are said to be going through some financial hardship at the moment, which will have only worsened because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Germans want around £22million for the midfielder, according to the same report – and it’s stated McKennie would prefer to join a club competing in Europe next season.

And at that, it’s also said the US international would favour a move to the Premier League.

The 21-year-old’s contract still has another four years on it, but the aforementioned financial troubles could force his club into selling the rising star.

McKennie is only nine games away from making his 100th appearance for Schalke, after breaking into the senior team in 2017.

He’s since established himself as a key player for the German outfit, so he is bound to have a host of clubs from across the continent interested in his services.