Liverpool were stitched up by odd VAR rule; Burnley’s equaliser shouldn’t have stood

Liverpool fans would be right to be confused as to why Burnley’s equaliser at Anfield stood, after Mo Salah was wrongly flagged for offside at the beginning of the build-up play.

The visitors were given a free-kick after the linesman raised his flag, before both sides stopped for a drinks break in the sub-20ºC heat.

Burnley then hoofed the static ball into the Liverpool half and completely undone the Reds, with Jay Rodriguez finishing off the move to make it 1-1 with just over 20 minutes left.

But it turns out Salah wasn’t offside – a photo shared by Twitter user @Valiant_Virgil after the game shows the Egyptian was actually just onside when a header was sent his way.

Take a look at the photo below:

Could somebody give me a valid reason as to why this was given as 'offside' in the lead up to Burnley's only goal? pic.twitter.com/v6mMFXMeCo — Tom W🔴🔴 (@Valiant_Virgil) July 11, 2020

Whether the officials realised this after the fact or not was made irrelevant by the drinks break – a disruption in play means VAR can’t intervene.

It would have been the same had the ball went out for a throw-in or corner-kick.

A combination of the players stopping for a scheduled break and VAR’s odd rule meant nothing could be done, but perhaps Burnley’s goal shouldn’t have stood.